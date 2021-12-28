NYE Fireworks Are (Not) Back in San Francisco!

Fireworks on the Embarcadero are sadly not back! The event has been cancelled due to the rising cases of Covid.

If you have visions of catching an amazing performance, we’ve got you covered with our annual NYE Guide. But if you are keen to watch the fireworks out in the open, if it’s a clear evening, there will be tons of options for you. Some might want to celebrate with thousands of fellow revelers, while others might prefer keeping away from the crowds and viewing the fireworks from afar. The Embarcadero is a fireworks is a tradition that works for almost anyone who doesn’t mind walking a little and braving the cold.

As a rule, no matter where you go, we suggest you get to your spot early and bundle up! Be respectful of others, pack out your trash (bottles), and mask up. The light show starts at one minute before midnight.

Here are a few places that should match your mood as you ring in the new year.

The Embarcadero from Mission to Folsom

The fireworks usually synced to music and speakers will be set up and down the Embarcadero. The fireworks barges are out in the bay, so most spots along the Embarcadero will offer a decent view. The best spots are south of the Ferry Building along the Embarcadero between Mission and Folsom Street. Note: Standing in front of the Ferry Building is not a good place to view the fireworks as the building itself will block your view.

Russian Hill

Ina Coolbrith Park is a great little green area above it all where you can take a bottle of wine and take in the visuals below.

Bernal Heights

A trip up Bernal Hill will get you to huge open area where you’ll be able to take a blanket and your favorite sippy cup to take in the splendor below.

Dolores Park

The trail along the top of Dolores Park at 20th & Church Streets is a great, grassy area to plop down a blanket and view the fireworks – yeah, another plop – but after a few drinks, plopping is better than dropping.







Billy Goat Hill, Tank Hill, Corona Heights Park, and Twin Peaks

These hills and open area vantage points where you’ll have a little more space to possibly plop down a folding chair or blanket and take in the fireworks.

Treasure Island

Treasure Island is a little more difficult to get to but still an amazing place to view the fireworks. The skyline behind the show is an unparalleled backdrop, about as perfect as you can get. If you’re more adventurous head up to Yerba Buena Island to view the fireworks from the cliffs.

Coit Tower on Telegraph Hill

It’ll be crowded up here but the views are amazing if you get a good spot.

Potrero Hill

Anywhere along 18th or 19th Street in Potrero Hill, at an intersection offers great views of downtown, but on 19th Street, from Arkansas to DeHaro there’s an open area above the Internation Studies Academy that will offer unobstructed views.