OUT of Site Offers Queer History Walking Tours for Pride Month

One of the many activities celebrating diversity and Pride month will be four days of performance-driven, queer history walking tours that rediscover the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, a name synonymous worldwide with the hippie counterculture that emerged here in the 1960s. Local transdisciplinary ensemble theater company Eye Zen Presents will perform OUT of Site: Haight Ashbury; placing audiences in the physical spaces of LGBTQ2+ ancestors with scenes spanning a generation of stories.

OUT of Site was launched by Eye Zen Founder and Artistic Director Seth Eisen. This year, the project continues with a spotlight on Haight-Ashbury, OUT of Site returns starring award-winning stage, television and film actor Tina D’Elia.

Performing two key figures from the era, D’Elia will steer audiences on a journey from the historic Doolan-Larson Building at Haight and Ashbury Streets to the erotic underground of Buena Vista Park to the former site of the notorious Haight Theater and several other points in between. Audiences will meet Peggy Caserta, Janis Joplin’s laid-back lover. The tour will also feature George Harris III aka Hibiscus, the original flower power child who would go on to found the psychedelic pansexual theater collective known as the Cockettes.

OUT of Site: Haigh-Ashbury Tickets

Check-in starts 30 minutes before the begins. Meet at the Page and Ashbury 15 minutes before your scheduled ticket time.

Tickets are $15 – $125

Updated June 19th, 2021