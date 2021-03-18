Major Music Festival to Return to Golden Gate Park on Halloween Weekend 2021

Today the organizers of the popular and seemingly forever in limbo Outside Lands Music Festival announced they have confirmed October 2021 to return to Golden Gate Park. Stay tuned for more details about the festival as they become available. This year’s modified lineup will include headliners Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Rufus Du Sol, Kehlani, Glass Animals, Zhu, Young Thug and More.

“The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.” – Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands.

Outside Lands 2021

Tame Impala

Lizzo

The Strokes

Tyler, the Creator

Vampire Weekend

J Balvin

Rüfüs Du Sol

Kehlani

Glass Animals**

ZHU

Young Thug

Kaytranada**

Khruangbin

Lord Huron**

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

24kGoldn**

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

EARTHGANG

Marc Rebillet

Sharon Van Etten

SG Lewis**

Flo Milli**

A R I Z O N A

JPEGMAFIA

DRAMA

Dr. Dog

Shiba San

Boy Pablo

Rico Nasty

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

070 Shake

Trevor Daniel

The Midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Dijon

The HU

Yung Bae

Bakar

The Soul Rebels

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor and Its Band

Crooked Colours

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Julia Jacklin

Goth Babe

Remi Wolf

Cam

Neil Frances

Rexx Life Raj

Cannons**

Buscabulla**

JESSIA**

Resistance Revival Chorus

ODIE

Claud**

Q**

Sofía Valdés**

Bartees Strange**

Amy Allen**

Brijean**

Noga Erez

Madeline Kenney

Post Animal

Evann McIntosh

Nap Eyes

Neal Francis

Shilan**

**new additions to lineup

Tickets and more information at: https://www.sfoutsidelands.com/

Check out photos from the 2019 festival: https://www.sfstation.com/2019/08/11/outside-lands-saturday-in-photos/

Photo by Abe Coloma