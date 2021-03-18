Major Music Festival to Return to Golden Gate Park on Halloween Weekend 2021
Today the organizers of the popular and seemingly forever in limbo Outside Lands Music Festival announced they have confirmed October 2021 to return to Golden Gate Park. Stay tuned for more details about the festival as they become available. This year’s modified lineup will include headliners Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Rufus Du Sol, Kehlani, Glass Animals, Zhu, Young Thug and More.
“The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.” – Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands.
Outside Lands 2021
Tame Impala
Lizzo
The Strokes
Tyler, the Creator
Vampire Weekend
J Balvin
Rüfüs Du Sol
Kehlani
Glass Animals**
ZHU
Young Thug
Kaytranada**
Khruangbin
Lord Huron**
Nelly
Brittany Howard
Burna Boy
Melanie Martinez
24kGoldn**
TroyBoi
Angel Olsen
SOFI TUKKER
EARTHGANG
Marc Rebillet
Sharon Van Etten
SG Lewis**
Flo Milli**
A R I Z O N A
JPEGMAFIA
DRAMA
Dr. Dog
Shiba San
Boy Pablo
Rico Nasty
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
070 Shake
Trevor Daniel
The Midnight
Moses Sumney
mxmtoon
Dijon
The HU
Yung Bae
Bakar
The Soul Rebels
Hinds
Caroline Polachek
Yves Tumor and Its Band
Crooked Colours
Scarypoolparty
J.Phlip
Marc E. Bassy
Julia Jacklin
Goth Babe
Remi Wolf
Cam
Neil Frances
Rexx Life Raj
Cannons**
Buscabulla**
JESSIA**
Resistance Revival Chorus
ODIE
Claud**
Q**
Sofía Valdés**
Bartees Strange**
Amy Allen**
Brijean**
Noga Erez
Madeline Kenney
Post Animal
Evann McIntosh
Nap Eyes
Neal Francis
Shilan**
**new additions to lineup
Tickets and more information at: https://www.sfoutsidelands.com/
Check out photos from the 2019 festival: https://www.sfstation.com/2019/08/11/outside-lands-saturday-in-photos/
Photo by Abe Coloma
