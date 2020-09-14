The de Young Museum to Reopen with Limited Capacity and Free Admission Every Saturday

Pending the City of San Francisco’s approval, Golden Gate Park’s de Young Museum will be open to members September 22nd – 24th and officially open to the public on Friday September 25th. Legion of Honor will soon follow with an open slated for mid-October. The first free Saturday for all residents of the Bay Area will be Saturday September 26th. Free admission will also be extended to include general admission for essential workers. Capacity will be limited to 25% , tickets will be timed to encourage social distancing and face coverings are required for all adult visitors and museum staff.

Tickets will be required for entry, reserve a day and time prior to your visit here.

de Young Museum

50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, San Francisco, CA

Hours: Sunday (9:30am – 5:15pm) , Tuesday – Saturday (9:30am – 5:15pm)

Safety Measures