San Francisco Covered in Eerie Dark Orange Twilight Sky from Wildfires and Heavy Marine Layer
While the AQI remains relatively positive it’s still a good idea to stay inside, cause you know, there’s also a pandemic going on. Here are a few photos captured during the day today around San Francisco – share your photos in the comments below or tag us on Instagram or Twitter. Be kind to one another, and stay safe.
See also: Why the Bay Area sky has a yellow glow but it doesn’t smell like smoke
Share your images with us. Tag us/reply so we can see what your Bay Area looks like today #farmersmarket #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/JNcLlYfRC7
— SF Station (@sfstation) September 9, 2020
Surfers at Ocean Beach in San Francisco today around noon under an #orangesky due to smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon. @KQEDnews #BayAreaFires #Surfing #OceanBeach pic.twitter.com/NMqM2wNae7
— Beth LaBerge (@bethlaberge) September 9, 2020
Even through the dark clouds you shines bright baby. pic.twitter.com/uwXvsUVygf
— Jon Jacobo (@Jon_Jacobo) September 9, 2020
Update (1:20pm) from Ocean Beach looking at Cliff House.#SanFrancisco #BayAreaFires #californiafires #beach #ocean #cliffhouse pic.twitter.com/8txwUV993T
— KC Turner Presents (@kcturnermusic) September 9, 2020
🔥🔥🔥PORT OF 🌇 SAN FRANCISCO 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3slbwMsafK
— Austin Elliott (@TTremblingEarth) September 9, 2020
