San Francisco Covered in Eerie Dark Orange Twilight Sky from Wildfires and Heavy Marine Layer

By SF Station Staff   |   September 9, 2020, 1:57 pm

While the AQI remains relatively positive it’s still a good idea to stay inside, cause you know, there’s also a pandemic going on. Here are a few photos captured during the day today around San Francisco – share your photos in the comments below or tag us on Instagram or Twitter. Be kind to one another, and stay safe.

