Dude, You Need a Haircut

If you’ve been waiting to get a trim, your fade has faded, or even get that beard back in shape, you’re in luck. Over 20 barbers from some of The City’s most in-demand shops have banded together to create “The Barber Collective“. Starting Wednesday, September 2nd and every day thereafter from 10am – 6pm, The Barber Collective takes over SoMa StrEat Food Park.

There will still be food trucks and the StrEat Brew Bar will be open as well. Masks are manditory, there will be extra sanitization, restrooms are on site, and the outdoor setting will make physical distancing easy to maintain.

If all goes well, other beauty services like mani-pedis could potentially be offered as well.

The Barber Collective is at 428 11th Street, in the SoMa StrEat Food Park.