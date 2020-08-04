Bill Graham Civic Celebrates 10 Years of Shows After Rebirth

It’s a strange time to be celebrating a music venue when everything has been cancelled or postponed. But it’s also the perfect time to look back and confirm our love of the live show. This year marks the 10 year anniversary of the revitalization of one of our favorite local venues, the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. To celebrate the occasion we put together a few of our favorite images captured by SF Station photographers.

“When the venue was reborn 10 years ago, the neighborhood was in an extremely bad state… We are so proud to be the steward of this building, which has now developed a long history of both musical excellence and community involvement. Here’s to another 10 years.” – Gregg Perloff, CEO and Co-Founder of Another Planet Entertainment

–

Kid Cudi on June 11, 2011 – Photo by Allie Foraker



–

Bassnectar on September 17, 2011 – Photo by Allie Foraker



–

AVICII on June 28th, 2012 – Photo by Mark Portillo



–

Pretty Lights on September 14, 2012 – Photo by Jason Mongue



–

Swedish House Mafia on February 13, 2013 – Photo by Mark Portillo



–

The Black Crowes on December 14, 2013 – Photo by Jason Ogulnik



–

Porter Robinson on September 12, 2014 – Photo by Luis Rocha



–

Jhene Aiko on October 11, 2014 – Photo by Abe Coloma



–

Bassnectar on November 8, 2014 – Photo by Thibault



–

Odesza on December 10, 2015 – Photo by Kristina Bakrevski



–

Hardwell on November 13, 2015 – Photo by Ally Panda



–

Flume on September 24, 2016 – Photo by Stewart Tomassian



–

JAUZ on January 28, 2017 – Photo by Ally Panda



–

BOO! on October 27, 2017 – Photo by Brandon Raines



–

Marshmello on January 13, 2018 – Photo by Brandon Raines



–

Crush SF on February 17, 2018 – Photo by Brandon Raines



–

Gryffin on February 23, 2019 – Photo by Brandon Raines



–

Kayzo on March 23, 2019 – Photo by Brandon Raines



–

Bay Nites on March 31, 2019 – Photo by Brandon Raines



–

Clusterfest: Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen on June 21, 2019 – Photo by Jon Bauer



–

Lead image of Flume by Stewart Tomassian at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium