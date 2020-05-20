Arts, Clubs, Food & Drink, Music, News

Now Accepting Pitches with Focus on Local Community Perspectives

By SF Station Staff   |   May 22, 2020, 12:40 pm

SF Station, San Francisco’s independent city guide since 1996, is looking for pitches from everyday people in the community, as well as established writers, photographers, designers and videographers.

Do you have a story idea about San Francisco that you’d like to see published? Fill out our form to select an idea we’ve had or pitch us your story.

* We pay per article based on ability and prior experience. Have a question? Email us at [email protected]

Fill out my online form.

