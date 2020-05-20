Now Accepting Pitches with Focus on Local Community Perspectives
SF Station, San Francisco’s independent city guide since 1996, is looking for pitches from everyday people in the community, as well as established writers, photographers, designers and videographers.
Do you have a story idea about San Francisco that you’d like to see published? Fill out our form to select an idea we’ve had or pitch us your story.
* We pay per article based on ability and prior experience. Have a question? Email us at [email protected]
Fill out my online form.
Join the Discussion