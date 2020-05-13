San Francisco Creates Pandemic Card to Help Families in Need Pay for Meals

London Breed announced that the city will begin delivering a pandemic EBT card with a balance of $365 per child specifically for buying food at grocery stores, farmers markets, and retail outlets that accept EBT for online purchases. If families are not already receiving public benefit assistance they can complete a quick online application built by local company Code for America. Those already receive public benefits will get the new card automatically.

“Children who receive P-EBT may continue to pick up SFUSD’s free grab and go meals from 24 locations throughout the city.”

The online application period is from May 22nd through June 30th, visit sfhsa.org/p-ebt or call 311.

“SFUSD has provided over 800,000 free meals to children and youth since closing school buildings in March. This additional resource provides much-needed relief to families and we’re dedicated to making sure families know what is available to them. No child should be without nourishing meals.” – Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews

Find more information about food resources at sf.gov/get-food-resources. And if you need assistance visiting meal sites due to a disability visit sfhsa.org/COVID-DAS.

There will be a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday May 13th at 1pm at https://www.youtube.com/user/SFGTV