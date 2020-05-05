All The After Hours San Francisco Deliveries You Need

It will be a while until SIP and WFH are behind us. And while we wait for better news, our daily routines shift as days become a blur. Breakfast at noon? Why not. Dinner at 9pm? Makes sense. Delivery services that get food to us after traditional dinner time earn extra points from us these days. Hungry unexpectedly? Here are your best bets.

~~~~~~~~



Sometimes, all you want is wings and fries at 11pm. When you do, Holy Cluck has you covered, with deliveries until 12 midnight, Monday – Saturday.

Order: UberEats

~~~~~~~~



Late-night pizza doesn’t get any better than Square Pie Guys. They deliver their cheesy, square goodness until 10pm, Monday – Saturday.

Order: SquarePieGuys website

~~~~~~~~



Craving after-hours sushi? The Potrero Hill eatery Live Sushi Bar offers a full menu of appetizers, sushi, sashimi, and bento boxes in addition to wine, beer, and sake, until 9pm daily. The bento dinner box, with steamed rice, salad and some crispy, salty protein, is a hit. And if you’re feeling fancy, get the gorgeous Crab Napoleon – an artfully layered ‘cake’ of snow crab and avocado.

Order: DoorDash, Caviar, or GrubHub

~~~~~~~~



A fragrant, spicy curry and a cool lassi is comfort food in my book. Dosa by Dosa, in the Marina, is offering those items, plus samosas, healthy salads, and other treat, available until 11:30pm, daily.

Order: UberEats

~~~~~~~~



For those who want to feel like they’re cooking without really cooking, Mama Liang’s is offering 5-minute-and-ready frozen cooking kits with noodles, delicious soup and add-ons, until 11:30pm.

Order: DoorDash

~~~~~~~~



For a binge-worthy sandwich, look no further than Ike’s Love & Sandwiches on Polk St. On Monday – Saturday, sandwiches are delivered until 9pm, including some seasonal standouts that are named after similarly binge-worthy TV shows (Love in Blind, Ozark, and more).

Order: By phone or Ike’s app (delivery is free)

~~~~~~~~



For a chic dining-in option, The Morris, one of the Mission’s best and sexiest restaurants, is doing in-house delivery until 9pm, Tuesday – Saturday. The menu changes often, but the restaurant’s staples, like charcuterie and grilled artichoke salad, are available. There’s even a caviar service to celebrate the fact you’re still able to function.

Order: Call the restaurant directly to place your order

~~~~~~~~



Steak after 8 pm? Why, yes. San Francisco can pull that off. ALX by Alexander’s Steakhouse does delivery daily between 12 noon – 9:30pm, offering no-nonsense dishes like a wagyu bacon BLT, meatball hero and half a fried chicken with mac & cheese.

Order: BBot

~~~~~~~~



For a nightcap-meets-feast, Pac Heights favorite Palm House is delivering cocktail kits. Family provisions and punch bowls (if you’re isolating with roommates) until 9pm, Wednesday – Sunday. A dream scenario includes a Mango Margarita kit, alongside a fajita family meal.

Order: Postmates or UberEats

~~~~~~~~



Fancy a brunch at 9pm? Son and Garden, the gorgeous, new brunch spot that was supposed to open right before COVID-19 hit, is offering brunch packs (think fluffy pancakes, french toast and loaded omelettes) until 9:30pm, daily.

Order: Caviar

~~~~~~~~



Cooking a homemade dinner yourself? You deserve a desert delivery. U Desert Story offers their killer Bingsoo, mango sticky rice, and crepe cakes from 1pm to 9:45pm. Treat yourself.

Order: the U Desert Story website

~~~~~~~~



A Tex-Mex pop-up in a time like this? We’ll take it. Don Pisto’s Tex Mex Popup, describing itself as “street food for off street times” is serving giant tacos, queso and other indulgence from 5:45 – 9:30pm, daily.

Order: Caviar

~~~~~~~~



See also:

House of Thai open until midnight

The Melt open until 11pm

Pakwan Restaurant open til 10:30pm

Victor’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant open until 9:30pm



Image Credit: Mama Liang