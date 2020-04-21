San Francisco to Close Some Streets to Prioritize Walking, Biking and More Space for Social Distancing

Today the director of the SFMTA announced that San Francisco will adopt a similar Slow Streets program that Oakland has been testing out. The closures are made to prioritize walking and biking over using cars to make essential trips. The map shows what a full list of road closures may look like but each area will only be applied 8 blocks at a time over time, not all at once.

Many pedestrians are choosing to walk in the street, exposing themselves to swiftly moving vehicle traffic… Beginning this week, we hope to install 2-3 Slow Streets corridors per week. The first round of Slow Streets implementation will consist of signage and traffic cones.

Street From To Muni Routes 17th Street Noe Valencia 22 Fillmore, 33 Stanyan 20th Avenue Lincoln Ortega 28 – 19th Ave 22nd Street Valencia Chattanooga 48 Quintara 41st Avenue Lincoln Vicente 18 – 46th Ave Ellis Polk Leavenworth 27 Bryant, 38 Geary Holloway J Serra Harold K Ingleside, 29 Sunset Kirkham Great Highway 7th Avenue N Judah Phelps Oakdale Evans 23 Monterey, 44 O’Shaughnessy Ortega Great Highway 14th Avenue 7 Haight Page Stanyan Octavia 7 Haight Quesada Lane Fitch 23 Monterey, 44 O’Shaughnessy Scott Eddy Page 24 Divisadero

Read the full realease from the SFMTA