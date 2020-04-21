San Francisco to Close Some Streets to Prioritize Walking, Biking and More Space for Social Distancing
Today the director of the SFMTA announced that San Francisco will adopt a similar Slow Streets program that Oakland has been testing out. The closures are made to prioritize walking and biking over using cars to make essential trips. The map shows what a full list of road closures may look like but each area will only be applied 8 blocks at a time over time, not all at once.
Many pedestrians are choosing to walk in the street, exposing themselves to swiftly moving vehicle traffic… Beginning this week, we hope to install 2-3 Slow Streets corridors per week. The first round of Slow Streets implementation will consist of signage and traffic cones.
|Street
|From
|To
|Muni Routes
|17th Street
|Noe
|Valencia
|22 Fillmore, 33 Stanyan
|20th Avenue
|Lincoln
|Ortega
|28 – 19th Ave
|22nd Street
|Valencia
|Chattanooga
|48 Quintara
|41st Avenue
|Lincoln
|Vicente
|18 – 46th Ave
|Ellis
|Polk
|Leavenworth
|27 Bryant, 38 Geary
|Holloway
|J Serra
|Harold
|K Ingleside, 29 Sunset
|Kirkham
|Great Highway
|7th Avenue
|N Judah
|Phelps
|Oakdale
|Evans
|23 Monterey, 44 O’Shaughnessy
|Ortega
|Great Highway
|14th Avenue
|7 Haight
|Page
|Stanyan
|Octavia
|7 Haight
|Quesada
|Lane
|Fitch
|23 Monterey, 44 O’Shaughnessy
|Scott
|Eddy
|Page
|24 Divisadero
