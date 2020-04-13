Arts, Clubs, Guides, Music, News

The Fall Calendar is Full of Festivals and Concerts, But Will They Happen?

By SF Station Staff   |   April 13, 2020, 2:01 pm

While October feels like a million years away, we can still dream about a time where in-person events might occur – with caution and thoughtful planning. Even if October 2020 events drop into the vortex of postponement, cancelation or virtual reincarnation, it’s still fun to look into the crystal ball and see what the future holds – and like any fortune teller, our guess is as good as yours.

Are you putting on a virtual event you want to get the word out about? Send us a tip!

September 27th
Folsom Street Fair

October 1st
Adam Ant, Country Megaticket, Meg Myers

October 2nd
Amos Lee, Off the Grid

October 2nd – 3rd
Eagles

October 2nd – 4th
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, BottleRock Napa Valley, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

October 3rd
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Women Sound Off Festival, Nickleback

October 4th – 11th
Fleet Week

October 4th
Presidio Picnic

October 6th
Snow Patrol, My Chemical Romance, de Young Museum Free Day, Hamilton Leithauser

October 7th
Floating Points

October 8th
Damian Lazarus, RY X

October 9th – 11th, 16th – 18th
Coachella

October 9th
Louis The Child

October 10th
Soiree

October 11th
Gramatik

October 12th
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

October 13th
Wire

October 14th
PUP, Snail Mail, Black Midi

October 15th
Seun Kut & Egypt 80

October 16th – 18th
SliCon (formerly Comic Con)

October 16th
KALEO, Einsturzende Neubauten

October 17th
Cider Summit

October 18th
Kruder & Dorfmeister, Jaunes, Opera in the Park, Sunday Streets Excelsior

October 21st
Diet Cig

October 23rd
Country Summer Music Fest Santa Rosa

October 24th
Iliza Shlesinger, Sandcastle Classic at Ocean Beach

October 30th
Slander, Rina Sawayama

October 31st
Dan Deacon, DogFest at Jack London Square, Nightmare on Van Ness, Halloween

Photo by Thibault Palomares

