The Fall Calendar is Full of Festivals and Concerts, But Will They Happen?
While October feels like a million years away, we can still dream about a time where in-person events might occur – with caution and thoughtful planning. Even if October 2020 events drop into the vortex of postponement, cancelation or virtual reincarnation, it’s still fun to look into the crystal ball and see what the future holds – and like any fortune teller, our guess is as good as yours.
September 27th
Folsom Street Fair
October 1st
Adam Ant, Country Megaticket, Meg Myers
October 2nd
Amos Lee, Off the Grid
October 2nd – 3rd
Eagles
October 2nd – 4th
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, BottleRock Napa Valley, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas
October 3rd
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Women Sound Off Festival, Nickleback
October 4th – 11th
Fleet Week
October 4th
Presidio Picnic
October 6th
Snow Patrol, My Chemical Romance, de Young Museum Free Day, Hamilton Leithauser
October 7th
Floating Points
October 8th
Damian Lazarus, RY X
October 9th – 11th, 16th – 18th
Coachella
October 9th
Louis The Child
October 10th
Soiree
October 11th
Gramatik
October 12th
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
October 13th
Wire
October 14th
PUP, Snail Mail, Black Midi
October 15th
Seun Kut & Egypt 80
October 16th – 18th
SliCon (formerly Comic Con)
October 16th
KALEO, Einsturzende Neubauten
October 17th
Cider Summit
October 18th
Kruder & Dorfmeister, Jaunes, Opera in the Park, Sunday Streets Excelsior
October 21st
Diet Cig
October 23rd
Country Summer Music Fest Santa Rosa
October 24th
Iliza Shlesinger, Sandcastle Classic at Ocean Beach
October 30th
Slander, Rina Sawayama
October 31st
Dan Deacon, DogFest at Jack London Square, Nightmare on Van Ness, Halloween
