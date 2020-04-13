The Fall Calendar is Full of Festivals and Concerts, But Will They Happen?

While October feels like a million years away, we can still dream about a time where in-person events might occur – with caution and thoughtful planning. Even if October 2020 events drop into the vortex of postponement, cancelation or virtual reincarnation, it’s still fun to look into the crystal ball and see what the future holds – and like any fortune teller, our guess is as good as yours.

September 27th

Folsom Street Fair

October 1st

Adam Ant, Country Megaticket, Meg Myers

October 2nd

Amos Lee, Off the Grid

October 2nd – 3rd

Eagles

October 2nd – 4th

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, BottleRock Napa Valley, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

October 3rd

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Women Sound Off Festival, Nickleback

October 4th – 11th

Fleet Week

October 4th

Presidio Picnic

October 6th

Snow Patrol, My Chemical Romance, de Young Museum Free Day, Hamilton Leithauser

October 7th

Floating Points

October 8th

Damian Lazarus, RY X

October 9th – 11th, 16th – 18th

Coachella

October 9th

Louis The Child

October 10th

Soiree

October 11th

Gramatik

October 12th

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

October 13th

Wire

October 14th

PUP, Snail Mail, Black Midi

October 15th

Seun Kut & Egypt 80

October 16th – 18th

SliCon (formerly Comic Con)

October 16th

KALEO, Einsturzende Neubauten

October 17th

Cider Summit

October 18th

Kruder & Dorfmeister, Jaunes, Opera in the Park, Sunday Streets Excelsior

October 21st

Diet Cig

October 23rd

Country Summer Music Fest Santa Rosa

October 24th

Iliza Shlesinger, Sandcastle Classic at Ocean Beach

October 30th

Slander, Rina Sawayama

October 31st

Dan Deacon, DogFest at Jack London Square, Nightmare on Van Ness, Halloween