Burning Man is Canceled According to Organizers, Launches Virtual City in the Multiverse

As we previously reported, Burning Man had postponed the main sale for tickets, but today the organizers of the movement officially cancelled this years event that was scheduled for August 30th-September 7th, 2020.

“I’m here to tell you that we will not be collaborating on Black Rock city in the desert this summer. I am here to tell you that we look forward to inviting you to virtual Black Rock City. Black Rock City is in the multiverse.” – CEO Marian Goodell

Attendees can still explore Black Rock City online here.

“Since our earliest days on Baker Beach, we have always been, first and foremost, a community. And we’re a community familiar with being in a state of survival. There were many years when the Black Rock City event almost didn’t happen. We know how to face uncertainty and how to adapt to the changing world around us. We will tackle this challenge the same way humans across the globe are doing right now – by drawing strength and inspiration from one another. We are all Burning Man.” – CEO Marian Goodell

More info at https://journal.burningman.org

