New Bay Area Publication to Highlight Youth Voices During Isolation, Now Accepting Submissions

The local community organization Youth Speaks is putting together a new publication called Unified Anthology “that celebrates the urgent stories and incredible range of the Bay’s young voices during this moment of isolation. When crisis prevents us from gathering in person, we bring the noise online.”

Local Bay Area youth 13-24 years old are encouraged to submit their work (text along with audio/video), each piece selected for inclusion will receive $50 – deadline to enter by is May 10, 2020.

Submission Guidelines

Send up to three of your best original poems and rhymes to [email protected]​. Pieces can be unpublished or previously published. They do not have to be about covid-19. To be considered, your email must include the following:

First and Last Name

Your age and birthday

(If you are in or from the Bay) The Bay Area city(s) and/or neighborhood(s) you rep

(If you are ​not​ in or from the Bay) The city, state, and country you are based in.

Attach the text version of your 1-3 pieces (see below for guidelines)

Attach a high quality audio or video recording of you performing each of your 1-3 pieces (see guidelines below)

Attach a high quality 300 dpi resolution photo of you that will appear in the anthology.

Text Guidelines

TEXT is the written version of your poetry, your bars, your color-coordinated group pieces, etc.

Format: Submit between one and three of your best original pieces in a Word .doc or .docx attached to your email. Pieces can be as long or short as you like. Pieces should be submitted to look the way you would want them to appear on the page. Font should be in 12pt, Times New Roman.

Video Guidelines

A high quality video of you performing your piece. Submit one video per text submitted.

Format: Include your video as a YouTube or Vimeo link. Make sure there are no stumbles in the performance. Send a separate video for each piece. Videos should be smooth, stumble-free, and go exactly how you would want them to appear online.

Audio Guidelines

A high quality audio recording of you performing your piece. Submit one per text submitted.

Format: Contribute sound clips as a high-resolution .mp3 or Soundcloud link. It can have music behind it or be a capella. Make sure there are no stumbles in the performance. Send a separate audio recording for each piece. Audio should be smooth, stumble-free, and sound exactly how you want them to appear online.

https://youthspeaks.org/