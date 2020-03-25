Make a Short Film About Your Experience, Win Free Movie Tickets for a Year

With a nearly worldwide shelter in place order there’s an abundance of time to contemplate your existence, talk to your plants or bake a cake for breakfast. So why not record it? Oakland’s New Parkway Theater is now accepting submissions for the first of its kind (that we know of) Quarantine Film Festival. The winner gets an annual movie pass ($500+ value) to the theater and their name on the pre-reel show.

Here’s those rules:

Must have been completed within the time of the “shelter in place” orders (between March 16th, 2020 and April 7th, 2020).

Must not have been recorded in a public space.

Must not violate in anyway the “shelter in place” orders.

Must not exceed roughly 3 minutes in length.

The short films’ online submissions and uploads have to be completed between March 25th, 2020 and April 7th, 2020.

Read all the rules and submit your film at thenewparkway.com

Happy filmmaking!