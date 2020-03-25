Local Publisher McSweeney’s Creates Adult Activity Book for the Quarantined Life – Free Download

From the popular nonprofit San Francisco publisher that brought you such classics as Pandemic Bingo and Humblebrags: Self-Isolation Edition, a new downloadable activity book for adults written by Gabriel Thibodeau.

“Includes fun activities such a DIY Toilet Paper, Cardi B Letter Trace, and a Quarantine Crossword.”

View it here or Download the free PDF: Self-Quarantined: The Adult Activity Book

