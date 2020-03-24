Taco Tuesday: Best Delivery and Takeout Options in San Francisco

It’s official, every day is Taco Tuesday now. So what will it be? Birria? Al pastor? fish and avocado? How about all three? While these restaurants and food trucks are not offering the typical Tuesday discounts, the recent relaxation of alcohol delivery laws under quarantine means that some locations can sell beer and specialty cocktails too.

Here is our list of delicious #TacoTuesday options for pickup or delivery

SAN FRANCISCO

Uno Dos Tacos

– Asada, Carnitas, Lengua, Tinga, Vegetariano, Pescado

– Visit or call ahead for take out orders only at 415-974-6922

– (website)

El Patron

– Birria tacos, carnitas, carne asada, fish, chorizo tacos and more…

– Modelo, Dos Aquis, Corona, Pacifico, Sangrias and Micheladas

– Free delivery, menu, call 415-829-7315

Nicks Crispy Tacos

– Full taco menu available (menu)

– Call 415-409-8226 or have it delivered with most services.

Tacko

– Three tacos: carne asada, carnitas and pollo; Nick’s Way: One taco w/ corn tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla (veggie option available)

– Pickup or Delivery

El Toro

– Full taco menu

– Call 415-431-3351, or Order Pickup or Delivery with most services.

Nopalito

– Ready-to-heat-and-eat meal kits for 2 people

– Michelada kits and bottles of tequila and mezcal

– A la carte menu items, snacks, beer, wine, margaritas, bloody marias, agua frescas and horchata

– Email [email protected] or call 415-300-0029 or place order through caviar

La Palma

– Best tortillas in SF

– Call 415-647-1500

Senor Sisig

– Vegan Adobo Mushroom Carnitas… and a lot more.

– Order online for pick-up or delivery

Tacorgasmico

– Handmade corn tortillas

– Order online

Bonita

– Bonita Taco: Carne Asada, Rotisserie Chichen, Carnitas, Mahi Mahi, Baja Style, Veggie or Pastorcito; 3 Mexican Street Tacos

– Take out and delivery available

– Call 415-801-5599, window orders or order online

Al Pastor Papi415 Taco Truck at Harmonic Brewery

– Al Pastor, Asada, Pollo Asado, Vegan Soy Al Pastor

– Cinnamon Toast Crunch Horchata

– Pick up/To go only. Wait in car. Days and hours vary.

Early Bird Tacos

– Breakfast tacos, Taco bar catering

– Order online

– Donate a tray of tacos to those battling this virus on the front lines in the Bay Area

tacobar

– Veracruz Fish, Baja Shrimp, Vegetarian and more. Add crispy cheese!

– Free delivery or take out, order online

Matador

– The Taco Plate

– Order for delivery

Little Chihuahua

– Full taco menu at 4 SF locations

– Order online

El Farolito

– Full taco menu

– Call 415-824-7888

