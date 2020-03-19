New Online Anti-Festival ‘Til Further Notice Lineup: Paul Simon, Willie Nelson, Jewel, Lucinda Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff and More

Reporting Live From Nowhere this Thursday March 19th at 6pm – 11pm Central Time, the folks who produce Luck Reunion will produce a free live stream featuring call-in sets by artists from their homes and Austin’s premier recording facility Arlyn Studios.

The free-to-view stream is an effort to gather the creative community in a virtual setting during a time that in-person gatherings are impossible to execute.

Watch the new online anti-fest live at 6pm here or on Twitch or Facebook.

Watch live video from LuckReunion on www.twitch.tv

Lineup:

Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Lucinda Williams, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, Lucius, Paul Cauthen, David Ramirez, Nikki Lane, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Katie Pruitt, Tré Burt, Ian Ferguson, Sunny War, Tami Neilson, Thomas Csorba, AOTR Winner: Ida Mae, Special Guests. Hosted By: Ray Benson

Music Videos from the lineup: