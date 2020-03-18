BottleRock Napa Valley Festival Rescheduled, Headliners Confirmed to Perform

Today the organizers of the sold out Napa Valley festival featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks and more has been rescheduled to October 2nd, 3rd and 4th, 2020. All headliners are confirmed to perform on the new dates and new lineup additions will follow.

We made this decision with the safety and best interests of our fans, musicians, partners, employees, and community being paramount. We are committed to putting on the festival to not only share great music and the incredible Napa Valley hospitality, but because it’s vitally important to the livelihood of all those who make BottleRock Napa Valley the festival it is. – BottleRock Napa Valley Family

Photo via instagram.com/BottleRockNapa/