Support Local Farmers – Visit CUESA Farmers Markets at the Ferry Plaza and in The Mission

What started out as an idea for a temporary marketplace has turned into something much bigger for CUESA (Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture). And now, with over 25 years at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market has become an invaluable community resource.

CUESA Farmers Markets include:

Ferry Plaza Farmers Market: Saturday (8am – 2pm), Tuesday & Thursday (10am – 2pm)

This market, which was initially deemed a trial run, has now become a model for markets around the world. It has also proven to be a vital incubator for local purveyors. Businesses like Tacolicious, Cowgirl Creamery, Fatted Calf and Blue Bottle Coffee all got a chance to not only grow their audience at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, but also develop and try new products and get vital feedback from what would become their customer base.

“We started out as a stand at the farmers market. We really weren’t sure if it was going to work. But it gave us the opportunity to try our new concept out and broaden our customer base. And we still have a stand to this day at the market.” – Joe Hargrave, Tacolicious

~~~~~~~~







Mission Community Market: Thursdays (4pm – 8pm, will open March 26th)

~~~~~~~~







Jack London Square Farmers Market: postponed until early April – all events at Jack London Square have been cancelled for the time-being – when this farmers market resumes, day/times are: Sundays (10am – 3pm)