Stern Grove Festival Postpones Lineup Announcement

The popular free San Francisco festival nestled on the far end of the city that hosts a diverse range of world-renowned talent, local rising stars and local staples like the SF Symphony and SF Ballet have announced this morning they will postpone announcements related to the upcoming 83rd season of concerts.

Due to current circumstances, our season announcement on April 2nd has been postponed. Stay tuned for updates and please stay safe and healthy! We look forward to seeing you all soon! ❤️ – Stern Grove

Certainly a good call at this time but we can’t wait to get back in the Grove soon. Currently Stern Grove Fest’s 2020 season is scheduled for June 14th-August 16th.

Main image by Cheryl Guerrero for SF Station

