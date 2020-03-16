Watch: San Francisco Effectively on Lock-Down at Midnight with New Order by Mayor London Breed

Today the mayor of SF has issued that residents are required to stay at home except for “essential needs.”

“Effective at midnight, San Francisco will require people to stay home… The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible. There is no need to rush out for food or supplies, as these stores will remain open.” – Mayor Breed

A full briefing on the new Stay at Home order will be live at 1pm – Watch it here:

Update:

“We can’t do it alone, we have to do it together.”

– $10 million paid leave for those effected by virus

– Advance sick pay for employees.

– Moratorium on residential victims

– All bars are ordered closed, restaurants delivery only

– Short term for the possibility of having more of an impact of our public health

– April 7th tentative end date, could be amended to lengthen or shortened based on expert advice.

– PD,FD, and essential services to continue.