How to Help San Franciscans Most Impacted by Coronavirus

All of life is a risk/reward proposition and given our current situation that’s never been more true. A big way you can help support your community is by visiting local businesses and restaurants – you already know the rules, social distancing, washing your hands, don’t touch your face, and all that business. And today the city has announced an official website where you can help by offering your tax-deductible donations. According to the site, donations will directly support:

Critical facilities and supplies needed to protect the health of all San Franciscans in the face of COVID-19.

Taking care of our most medically and economically vulnerable neighbors, including individuals who must isolate per public health guidance and those facing economic hardship or a housing crisis related to COVID-19.

Local businesses and nonprofits that are not only significant contributors to the economy, they are valued parts of our neighborhoods. Support will help businesses weather temporary closures or reduced demand due to the public health crisis.

VOLUNTEER

So far, the numbers of Californians seeking food have not substantially changed and food banks have found ways to keep up with demand. But leaders of multiple food banks worry that the volunteer shortage could cripple their ability to respond to increasing need as many Californians lose wages or even jobs due to the coronavirus and its economic aftershocks. – calmatters

Hands on Bay Area

Sign up to get alerts about volunteering at the SFUSD

Project Homeless Connect

Compass Family Services

St. Anthony’s

Project Open Hand (provides 200 bags of healthy groceries to help sustain clients as they battle serious illnesses, isolation, or the health challenges of aging)

DONATE OLD BOOKS

https://www.friendssfpl.org/

DONATE FOOD

Project Open Hand

SF Food Bank

GLIDE Church

USEFUL LINKS FOR PARENTS

Stuck at Home? These 12 Famous Museums Offer Virtual Tours You Can Take on Your Couch

How to prepare for extended school closings—and not lose your mind

8 fantastic educational resources for online learning, just in case you need them, parents.

Massive list of Educational Resources

—

If you have more ways to help, please send us a tip for us to include in this article.