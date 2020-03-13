San Francisco International Film Festival 2020 Cancelled

It’s been quite a week. Every time we leave our homes, we’re apparently putting ourselves or our loved ones in danger. It’s a confusing, worrying mess, and appropriately, it’s Friday the 13th.

Well, another virus related casualty is SFFILM; otherwise known as the San Francisco International Film Festival. Yep, it’s been cancelled too. Like a long list of other big events this month and next, I guess it’s to be expected. But still…

2020 SFFILM Festival Update

We are deeply saddened and disappointed to announce that we are canceling the 63rd San Francisco International Film Festival. As the situation with COVID-19 evolves and concerns around public safety grow, SFFILM is committed to being a part of the solution to keep our community of audiences and artists safe and is abiding by the current recommendations from state and city health officials.



Aside: Stuart of, Broke-Ass Stuart fame wrote this up a few days ago – Coronavirus Cancellations Financially Devasting for SF Performers and Nightlife.

It’s a spot-on, eye-opening assessment.

Let’s remember to support our performers, musicians, servers, cooks, bartenders and everyone who makes going out fun. We’re a community. When this all gets better, and it will get better, we’ll need them too.