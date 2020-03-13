All Four Major San Francisco Museums Closing Temporarily

“The Asian Art Museum, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco (FAMSF), comprising the de Young Museum and the Legion of Honor, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) collaboratively announce a temporary closure to the public effective at 5 pm PST on Friday, March 13.”

Tentatively, the Asian Art Museum and SFMOMA plan to reopen on March 28, and the de Young and Legion of Honor on March 31st.

This follows the announcement of other major sporting event cancelations including the MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, NCAA and more.

More information about the closures can be found at deyoungmuseum.org/coronavirus-response

