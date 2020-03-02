Slumberland Records’ 30th Anniversary Bash!

On March 8th long-time Bay Area label Slumberland is throwing its birthday party at Rickshaw Stop and you’re all invited. The label started with fervor in 1989 and has been putting out popsters like Crystal Stilts, Frankie Rose, Allo Darlin’, Joanna Gruesome and oh the list goes on. As they say, “We operate entirely outside of the echo chamber of trends, fashion and phoney hipness.”

All purity over there, folks. To celebrate the big 3-0, some of their favorites are taking the stage:

One stand-out to mention is Tony Molina, who will be jammin’ his Byrds-vibbed folk rock that anyone will appreciate.

We’re pleased as pie that Terry Malts is playing the reunion show. They’ve got an energetic sound with a little something for everyone: surfy poppy punk rock jams.

Smokescreen is coming up from Los Angeles with their pop rock. It’s classic power pop at its finest. The group is a primo example of the music Slumberland is putting out and we’re excited to see the magic on stage.

Also, don’t miss Papercuts, Business of Dreams, and Kids on a Crime Spree.

Over the years the label has helped emerging artists emerge from the Bay Area and beyond. As they say, artists on their roster make “… music devoid of bullshit and (are) true to their own voices, regardless of current popular taste.” As their slogan says: keepin’ it foolish since 1989.

Hoping they stay foolish for another thirty years.