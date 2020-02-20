Fat Tuesday Kicks Off the Carnival Celebration in the Mission

Carnaval San Francisco, the two-day multi-cultural festival and grand parade, takes place over Memorial Day weekend, but before then, a free Mardi Gras celebration kicks off the season of festivities. On Tuesday, February 25th, from 6pm – 10pm, Fat Tuesday party-goers can party at 20+ venues throughout the Mission District. Bar hop, venue to venue, as samba drummers and dancers cruise through.

Venues include Blondie’s, Laszlo, Make-Out Room, El Rio, Little Baobab, Evil Eye, Kimbara, El Valenciano Restaurant & Bar, Bethany’s Senior Center, Asiento| Impact Hub, Artillery AG, La Reyna Bakery, Laszlo, Latin American Club, Radio Habana Social Club, Doc’s Clock, Gray Area Grand Theatre, Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, Dance Mission Theatre, and ABADÁ Capoeira SF Center.

It should be a lively scene and a lot of people will be wearing costumes, masks, and beads. So everybody heading out to the Mission is encouraged to wear their favorite party gear in celebration of the holiday.

Besides the awesome vibe, a portion of the sales at each participating venue will be donated back to CANA, the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that funds artistry behind the main Carnaval San Francisco parade and festival in May.