Opera Plaza Gets a Feelgood Moment, Will Remain Open

When it comes to development news, the openings, closings and such things, a lot of times the only news we hear is how one beloved business after another is closing. The reasons usually involve some combination of long-time owners retiring or property owners hiking rents, and it’s been a pretty consistently sad story for years. But for at least one day, that news has been turned on its head. And while I wouldn’t necessarily put Landmark Opera Plaza in the same category as a family-owned business, it’s still still a wonderful resource. And it’s great news that the movie theater won’t be closing after all.

Nonprofit swooping in to save SF neighborhood movie theaters rescues Opera Plaza