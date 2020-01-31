Put These February Food and Drink Events on Your Radar
February is here. After a never-ending, oh so easily broken resolution-filled January, the second month of the year marks a return to normalcy and routine. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be eating and drinking delicious things along the way. From a decadent duck dinner to a playful night of science and buzz, here are February’s food and drink events to put in your calendar.
February 1st: Eat Crimean Food
What is Crimean food, you wonder? Chef Anna Voloshyna, who runs a series of Black Sea-themed dinners through Chef’s Feed, explains the concept via an array of delicious, homemade dishes. Try walnut-stuffed eggplant rolls, samsa and chebureki (stuffed pastries) and quail plov (traditional rice dish) with a shot of infused vodka, and open yourself to foods unfamiliar and new. Tickets are $65.
February 6th: Get Buzzed at Cal Academy
Coffee and chocolate come together at this fun, science-inspired event. Taste coffee beans, sample chocolates, and listen to UC Berkeley’s Michael Alberto Gomez, plant and microbial biologist, talk about the survival of cacao plants. Finish with a DJ set, because why not. Tickets are $13.50.
February 7th: Try All the Pizza (Square or Round)
Square Pie Guys need no introduction at this point. For one day only, their famous pizza will go round, when they team up with Slice of SF for an extravagant dough and cheese party. Stuff your beautiful face with a pizza featuring a green sauce, garlic ricotta cream and hot honey (that’s right!) and sip on drinks – included in the ticket price. Tickets are $30.
February 16th: Have a Beer with a Side of Curry
Rich, spicy Japanese curry and cold beer are a match made in heaven. To celebrate Beer Week, Fort Point Beer is initiating a series of cool and informative events. We have our eyes on the curry, sake and beer night, featuring Sequoia Sake, special beers on tap and comforting curry dishes by chef Michael Black. Although it’s technically a free event, food and drinks must be purchased. Register here.
February 17th: Obsess Over Duck
Some people (even a few ‘pescatarians’ we know) swear by duck. If you’re one of those people, February is your month, as the esteemed restaurant Lord Stanley rolls out its special duck dinner offering. For $130 a person, patronts can partake in the “whole bird”, plus liver parfait, consommé from the bones, leg and breast, as well as dessert. The dinner is available only February 17th-20th, and again from February 24th-27th.
All Month Long: Fuel and Slay at Indie Superette
Not our words, but theirs – the newest food offering by mega-star chef Michael Minna’s restaurant group is a casual lunch spot on Fillmore, offering healthful foods like adaptogen smoothies, grain bowls and good-for-you toasts, alongside a wellness market. Bring your yoga mat, for blending in purposes.
