High Sierra Music Festival Announces 30th Anniversary Lineup

High Sierra announced a first wave lineup for the 30th-anniversary edition of the collaboration and jams festival, featuring Grateful Dead-inspired rock band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Afrobeat act Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, funk powerhouse Lettuce, Bay Area R&B group The California Honeydrops and electro-funk duo The Floozies.

The four-day lineup also includes Twiddle, Spafford, BoomBox with BackBeat Brass, New Orleans Dumpstaphunk, Samantha Fish, True Loves, Cris Jacobs, Steve Poltz, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Ron Artis II & The Truth, Goose, Ghost-Note, Aqueous, Cedric Burnside, Lindsay Lou, Neal Francis, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Higgs, and Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band. Several headliners and many more surprise acts are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

Four-day passes to the festival are on sale now. High Sierra music festival encourages jam sessions and sit-ins, regularly booking artists to play multiple sets over multiple days. Social time is carved out in between sets lets artists cut loose and hang out. New groups of musicians bond together during “Playshops” in the air-conditioned High Sierra Music Hall to play each other’s tunes and improvise.

High Sierra Music Festival

July 2-5, 2020

Plumas County Fairgrounds

Quincy, CA