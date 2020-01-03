Coachella 2020 Lineup Announced: Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Flume, Lana Del Ray

2020 kicks off with a bang as the full lineup for the 2020 Coachella music festival has been unveiled by Golden Voice. This year’s iconic festival is headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean, along with heavyweights like Calvin Harris, Flume, and Lana Del Ray.













Other artists performing at this year’s festival include hip-hop crew Run the Jewels, indie rock band Rex Orange County, Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke performing his second solo album ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’, electronic duo Disclosure, English singer FKA Twigs, and bass duo Louis the Child.













Additional acts that should impress include electronic producer Lane 8, electro-funk group GriZ, Canadian electronic musician Caribou, legendary big beat talent Fatboy Slim, French future house producer Tchami, electronic artist Mura Masa, and Canadian songstress Jessie Reyez.















Tickets for weekend one of the festival are already sold out, but you can still register for weekend two presale now with the actual presale beginning on Monday, January 6 at 10am.

Stay tuned for the always-excellent Do LaB stage lineup coming sometime in mid-March.

Coachella 2020

Empire Polo Fields, Indio

April 10-12 and 17-19, 2020