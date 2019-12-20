Emerald Cup Selects 2019 Award Winners
The Emerald Cup built its brand on being the best cannabis competition in the world. And over 16 years, the event has seen continual interest in the industry grow. Over the past weekend 700+ contest entries, 300 cannabis brands, 160+ speakers, 100+ educational sessions & podcasts, and 20+ music acts came together to show their wares and celebrate the industry. New cannabis related products like eco conscious packaging to CBD infused beverages remind us how an industry that’s always been there is rapidly reinventing itself away from an idea of into more and more markets.
The 2019 Willie Nelson Award winner was Tommy Chong; of Cheech & Chong fame. This lifetime achievement award celebrates his work in the cannabis movement through advocacy of it’s benefits and accessibility.
The weekend highlights included musical performances from Santigold, Flatbush Zombies, Steel Pulse, and Emancipator. Emerald Cup Sessions featured NBA Star and cannabis advocate Matt Barnes, Peter Tosh Estate executor and daughter Niambe McIntosh, The Notorious B.I.G.’s son and cannabis entrepreneur Christopher Wallace, Dr. Bronner CEO David Bronner, Wine Enthusiast magazine’s Virginie Boone, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Ryan Mathis, and event the Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm.
Emeral Cup just keeps getting bigger and better.
Full List of Emerald Cup 2019 Winners
Willie Nelson Award – Tommy Chong
Breeders Hall of Fame – Mel Frank
Bob Snodgrass Award – M. Slinger
Breeders Cup Sungrown – POG (Passion Orange Guava) from Greenshock Farms
CBD Topicals – Deep Soak from Newell’s Botanicals
CBD Hemp Topicals – CBD Infused Body Oil Rose Geranium from Akashic Creations, DBA Om Wellness
CBD Edibles – SolDaze Tropical Mango Fruit Bites from SolDaze
CBD Tincture – Chemistry x Lady Sativa Farm: Lady Benbow Full Spectrum High CBD Tincture from SG Scientific x Chemistry x Lady Sativa Farm
CBD Concentrates – Susie Q Live Budder from Blessed Extracts
CBD Cartridges – Chemistry x Wildland Farm: Electric Jah Full Spectrum Cart from SC Scientific
CBD Flower – Holy Crunch from Phytologie
Most Eco Conscious Packaging – MMGreen Cannaster from MMGreen packaging solutions
Edibles: Beverage – Tinley High Horse Spicy Ginger & Lime Sparkling Tonic from Vet’s Leaf & Lakewood Libations
Tincture – Elderberry Elixer from OM Edibles
Topicals – Deep Down Athletic Balm from Cosmic View
Edibles – Savory – All Natural Peanut Butter from Zendo Edibles
Edibles – Sweet – Cannabis Infused Granola Clusters from Atlas Edibles
Packaging: Most Innovative – SULA Breathable Cannabis from Dispersa Labs
Personal Use Solventless – Ice Cream Cake from Brett Byrd
CO2 Cartridge – Nectar – Ancient Lime from Eel River Organics
Distillate Cartridge – Legion of Bloom x Ridge Top Botanicals The Monarch, Sour Tangie from Legion of Bloom
Live Resin Cartridge – Lime Mojito Refined Live Resin Cartridge from Raw Garden
BHO: Solid – Rainbow Driver from Suprize Suprize, Sabertooth Farms
BHO: Liquid – Zkittles from Terp Hogz/Humboldt Terp Council
Ice Water Hash – THC BOMB 104u Water Hash from Papa’s Select Grown by Humboldt Kine Farms
Solventless Rosin Winners – Fruit Stripe Rosin from Zenganic Inc. Kalya Extracts, Sours
Regenerative Farms Award – Organic Medicinals, Humboldt
Flower: Personal Use – LA Kush Cake from Paula Jobe-Hudgens
Flower: Pre Roll – Talking Trees Farms Mixed Light “It’s It” Pre Roll from Talking Trees Farms
Flower: Mixed Light – Ice Cream Cake from Josh D.
Flower: Sungrown – Ridgeline Runtz from Ridgeline Farms
Best Booth – Nice Guys Delivery featuring Albert Einstone’s
Best Amateur Photo – Good Morning Beautiful from Justice Grown
Best Professional Photo – 9lb Hammer #3 from Josh Williams
