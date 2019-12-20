Emerald Cup Selects 2019 Award Winners

The Emerald Cup built its brand on being the best cannabis competition in the world. And over 16 years, the event has seen continual interest in the industry grow. Over the past weekend 700+ contest entries, 300 cannabis brands, 160+ speakers, 100+ educational sessions & podcasts, and 20+ music acts came together to show their wares and celebrate the industry. New cannabis related products like eco conscious packaging to CBD infused beverages remind us how an industry that’s always been there is rapidly reinventing itself away from an idea of into more and more markets.

The 2019 Willie Nelson Award winner was Tommy Chong; of Cheech & Chong fame. This lifetime achievement award celebrates his work in the cannabis movement through advocacy of it’s benefits and accessibility.

The weekend highlights included musical performances from Santigold, Flatbush Zombies, Steel Pulse, and Emancipator. Emerald Cup Sessions featured NBA Star and cannabis advocate Matt Barnes, Peter Tosh Estate executor and daughter Niambe McIntosh, The Notorious B.I.G.’s son and cannabis entrepreneur Christopher Wallace, Dr. Bronner CEO David Bronner, Wine Enthusiast magazine’s Virginie Boone, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Ryan Mathis, and event the Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm.

Emeral Cup just keeps getting bigger and better.

Full List of Emerald Cup 2019 Winners

Willie Nelson Award – Tommy Chong

Breeders Hall of Fame – Mel Frank

Bob Snodgrass Award – M. Slinger

Breeders Cup Sungrown – POG (Passion Orange Guava) from Greenshock Farms

CBD Topicals – Deep Soak from Newell’s Botanicals

CBD Hemp Topicals – CBD Infused Body Oil Rose Geranium from Akashic Creations, DBA Om Wellness

CBD Edibles – SolDaze Tropical Mango Fruit Bites from SolDaze

CBD Tincture – Chemistry x Lady Sativa Farm: Lady Benbow Full Spectrum High CBD Tincture from SG Scientific x Chemistry x Lady Sativa Farm

CBD Concentrates – Susie Q Live Budder from Blessed Extracts

CBD Cartridges – Chemistry x Wildland Farm: Electric Jah Full Spectrum Cart from SC Scientific

CBD Flower – Holy Crunch from Phytologie

Most Eco Conscious Packaging – MMGreen Cannaster from MMGreen packaging solutions

Edibles: Beverage – Tinley High Horse Spicy Ginger & Lime Sparkling Tonic from Vet’s Leaf & Lakewood Libations

Tincture – Elderberry Elixer from OM Edibles

Topicals – Deep Down Athletic Balm from Cosmic View

Edibles – Savory – All Natural Peanut Butter from Zendo Edibles

Edibles – Sweet – Cannabis Infused Granola Clusters from Atlas Edibles

Packaging: Most Innovative – SULA Breathable Cannabis from Dispersa Labs

Personal Use Solventless – Ice Cream Cake from Brett Byrd

CO2 Cartridge – Nectar – Ancient Lime from Eel River Organics

Distillate Cartridge – Legion of Bloom x Ridge Top Botanicals The Monarch, Sour Tangie from Legion of Bloom

Live Resin Cartridge – Lime Mojito Refined Live Resin Cartridge from Raw Garden

BHO: Solid – Rainbow Driver from Suprize Suprize, Sabertooth Farms

BHO: Liquid – Zkittles from Terp Hogz/Humboldt Terp Council

Ice Water Hash – THC BOMB 104u Water Hash from Papa’s Select Grown by Humboldt Kine Farms

Solventless Rosin Winners – Fruit Stripe Rosin from Zenganic Inc. Kalya Extracts, Sours

Regenerative Farms Award – Organic Medicinals, Humboldt

Flower: Personal Use – LA Kush Cake from Paula Jobe-Hudgens

Flower: Pre Roll – Talking Trees Farms Mixed Light “It’s It” Pre Roll from Talking Trees Farms

Flower: Mixed Light – Ice Cream Cake from Josh D.

Flower: Sungrown – Ridgeline Runtz from Ridgeline Farms

Best Booth – Nice Guys Delivery featuring Albert Einstone’s

Best Amateur Photo – Good Morning Beautiful from Justice Grown

Best Professional Photo – 9lb Hammer #3 from Josh Williams