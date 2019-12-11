Burger Boogaloo Announces 2020 Lineup

Over the years we’ve espoused the reasons why all lovers of indie rock should check out Burger Boogaloo. And so, now that the 2020 festival lineup has been announced, let’s reiterate… The same reasons ring true today – two days of ecclectic, irreverent, classic punk, indie & rock music; all-the-while making a financial commitment to address a critical Bay Area need.

The initial lineup reveal includes Bikini Kill (1st Bay Area show in 25 years), Circle Jerks (1st Bay Area show in 10 years), Plastic Bertrand (1st Bay Area show ever), Carbonas (1st Bay Area show in 10 years), Bleached, and more. Additional acts will be announced in early 2020.

John Waters will return as host, for the 6th year in a row! Burger Boogaloo is also back at Oakland’s Mosswood Park on Saturday, July 11th and Sunday, July 12th – tickets available.

BURGER BOOGALOO 2020 INITIAL LINEUP

HOSTED BY JOHN WATERS

DAY 1 (SAT. JULY 11) //////////// DAY 2 (SUN. JULY12)

BIKINI KILL ///////////////// CIRCLE JERKS

PLASTIC BERTRAND //////////////// BLEACHED

PANSY DIVISION ////////////////// FLIPPER

PANTY RAID ///////////////// ALICE BAG

CARBONAS ///////////////// FEVERS

YOUNGER LOVERS ///////////////// MIDNITE SNAXXX

TWOMPSAX ///////////////// and MORE!!!

HOLIDAY SPECIAL TICKET PRICES

Day 1 – $79 (Full Price: $99)

Day 2 – $59 (Full Price: $69)

Weekend Pass – $109 (Full Price: $129)

VIP Day 1 – $129 (Full Price: $149)

VIP Day 2 – $99 (Full Price: $109)

VIP Weekend Pass – $159 (Full Price: $199)

“Burger Boogaloo is the perfect cult gathering of young and old music rebels who hate everybody in the world except each other. Being asked to host this lunatic festival for the fifth year in a row makes me feel all warm and scuzzy inside.” – John Waters

Photo Credit: Top Image by Gabriella Gamboa