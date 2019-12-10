Arts, Lifestyle, News

Day Around the Bay: Zeitgeist Closing, Raiders Final Oakland Game, Matrix 4 Filming in SF, Oracle Picks Vegas

By SF Station Staff   |   December 10, 2019, 6:44 pm

In case you missed it, here’s what happening around The Bay.

Zeitgeist to Close Temporarily in January

Huge Oracle Conference Leaving San Francisco for Vegas

Oakland Local News site by Berkeleyside Coming Soon

Farewell Raiders: Final Game in Oakland this Weekend

Matrix 4 to be filmed in San Francisco in February

and finally… the Sutro Tower is still missing a prong. 🤔🤘

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *