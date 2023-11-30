GG Park Holiday Tree Lighting & Holiday Events Around the Bay

It may not have the pomp and circumstance of the Union Square tree lighting or the crowds of Pier 39, but GG Park’s Holiday Tree Lighting of Uncle John’s Tree at McLaren Lodge will still be special. Rockefeller Center may have a 75 ft. Norway Spruce crowned by a Swarovski crystal star, but San Francisco has the 100 ft. Monterey Cypress adorned with strings of multi-colored lights. The event includes live entertainment, caroling, activities for kids, and more.

This year’s tree lighting will occur on Thursday December 7th, 4pm – 8pm.

San Francisco Holiday Events

Other Bay Area Holiday Events

Image Credit: Photo by Daniel Topete