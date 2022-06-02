Phase Two Update: Northern Nights Music Festival 2022 to be Headlined by Claude VonStroke, TroyBoi, CloZee

Organizers behind the Northern Nights Music Festival have announced many of the artists performing this year; headlined by Dirtybird creator Claude VonStroke, London trap talent TroyBoi, and French electronic act CloZee.

~~~~~~~~

June 2nd Update: Phase two includes electrifying live act Two Feet, fast-rising Denver-based producer Of The Trees, empowering queer artist Wreckno who is becoming a fan-favorite on festival lineups, and Grammy-nominated artist ford. who blends indie and electronic sensibilities. Other new highlights include Smoakland, Modern Biology, Equanimous, Subsuelo, and more as noted on the lineup flyer.

This adds to a lineup that already includes Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke, genre-blending South London producer TroyBoi, French live performance maestro CloZee, hitmaking UK phenom Elderbrook, illustrious Los Angeles house producer SNBRN, and more.

Known as a pioneer within the music meets cannabis space, Northern Nights was the first music festival to have legal onsite cannabis sales and consumption. With their next major accomplishment, Northern Nights recently announced that they will become the first music festival to have dispensaries located at stages and the first music festival to have multiple on-site dispensaries for their 2022 edition.

~~~~~~~~

The multi-day outdoor music and camping festival remains nestled along the South Fork of the Eel River in Mendocino. There will be five stages of electronic music, plenty of time to float on the river, and yoga sessions to align both body and spirit.

Additional performers heading to the redwoods for the 2022 festival include: Los Angeles producer David Starfire, British electronic producer Elderbrook, house act J. Worra, East London musician Khushi, future house artist SNBRN, along with SF local, DJ Dials; plus Qrion, Soohan, Westend, Cassidy Blaze, Chopjunkie, Deep Groove Society, El Cool J, Esch, Jimmy Hits, Naiad, Riffa, Whitenoize, and Whitlock. Expect more artists to be announced on the lineup in the coming months.

Tickets are on sale, starting at $299 before fees for 3-day general admission and $499 for VIP, with multiple camping add-on options as well.

Northern Nights Music Festival 2022

Friday, July 15th – Sunday, July 17th, 2022

Cook’s Valley Campground in Mendocino County