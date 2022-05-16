Huge ‘Portola’ Festival Lineup Announcement includes Flume, The Chemical Brothers, Jamie XX, Jungle, Fatboy Slim for 2-Days in September

A new music festival, the Portola Music Festival, will debut in later this year over two days on September 24th & 25th. ‘Portola’, dripping with electronic luminaries, will be headlined by Flume and The Chemical Brothers, but the festival also features live performances by Kaytranada, Jamie XX, Jungle, and Fatboy Slim, among others.

If you’ve ever been to Pier 80, you know that it’s just a big parking lot near The Midway. The live shows, presented by Goldenvoice, will take place under multiple tents, as well as within a massive 400,000 square foot warehouse. The main stage’s hallmark feature will be San Francisco’s skyline as its backdrop.

Additional acts include James Blake, Toro y Moi, Lane 8, Peggy Goi, M.I.A., Gorgon City, Charlie XCX, Four Tet, and Duke Dumont. The full artist-by-day linup can be found below.

Registration for pre-sale is available now, with first Access to tickets beginning Friday, May 20th at 10am PST. Single day tickets starting at $199.95 and two-day passes for $299.95. Payment plans will be available.

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Flume • Kaytranada • Jamie xx • Jungle • Charli XCX • Gorgon City • Fred Again.. • Fatboy Slim • Caroline Polachek • Caribou • Omar Apollo • Bicep Live • The Avalanches • Arca • PinkPantheress • Hot Since 82 • Justin Martin • Romy • Ross From Friends • Neil Frances • TSHA • Sad Night Dynamite • Gioli & Assia • George Fitzgerald • DJ Holographic • Godford • Elkka • Young Franco • jamesjamesjames • Dials

Sunday, September 25, 2022

The Chemical Brothers • James Blake • M.I.A. • Lane 8 • Peggy Gou • Toro Y Moi • Four Tet + Floating Points • SG Lewis • Duke Dumont Live • Yaeji • The Blessed Madonna • L’Imperatrice • Yves Tumor • Channel Tres • Ben Böhmer • DJ Shadow • Drama • Slowthai • Keinemusik (&ME, Rampa and Adam Port) • Palace • Kelly Lee Owens • Shygirl • Slayyyter • Danilo Plessow (MCDE) • Sofia Kourtesis • HAAi • Ela Minus • Dawn Richard • Prospa • Ama Lou • DJ_Dave • The Range • Eug • Maddie Maia + Tottie (SOS Music)