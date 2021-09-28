New Outdoor Space, The Crossing at East Cut, Opens in Downtown SF

The 3.5-acre block where the temporary Transbay Terminal was located has been transformed into a new outdoor community and entertainment destination called The Crossing at East Cut. It opened earlier this month with the aim to bring people together with fun activities and support neighborhood wellness.

Spearheaded by the not-for-profit, The East Cut Community Benefit District (East Cut CBD), which worked for three years to activate the site. The organization provides cleaning, safety, and maintenance of parks and open spaces in San Francisco’s District 6. The design process for The Crossing at East Cut included a partnership with District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney’s office to survey more than 1,200 neighbors, asking respondents about their preferences for on-site programming.

The first phase opening of this project, located between Howard & Folsom, between Beale & Main Streets, features a family-friendly beer garden, a bar, soccer fields, a ground mural, plus food trucks on-site on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Two mini soccer fields are open for competitive league play and certain times will be open to the public for free play. Street Soccer USA is helping to install the two state-of-the-art soccer courts that will play host other sport-based events.

The Crossing’s Community Zone features 5,000 square feet of indoor space, which can be reserved by local community groups at no cost. There’s also a dedicated community fitness area for both individuals and trainers. Group and individual classes will be offered by LuxeFit.

Future enhancements coming soon include an outdoor cinema with help of Noise Pop, along with food and retail kiosks, a community marketplace, and more play areas. See further below for the full site layout of amenities.

East Cut Landing Partners (ECLP) is a partnership between East Cut CBD, Nestory Park, Real Active, and Street Soccer USA.