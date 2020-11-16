Local Thanksgiving Meals Made to Order
The day of giving thanks is near and with Covid raging, your plans might have changed dramatically. Turkey day is not only that one day where you stuff your face until there’s seemingly no more room to stuff, but then you somehow manage to stuff a bit more. So, with all the change to plans many of us are making – no big family get-togethers and no traveling – let’s start to send this unusual year to bed. Give thanks. We’re still here and the “Orange Man” will hopefully soon be a distant memory – fingers crossed.
For food, since there won’t be a usually big crew, we’ve revised our menu. The big debate in our home was to Turkey or to not Turkey. Given that we love to cook and Turkeys are pretty big birds, we decided that so much food would be overkill – yes, it’s possible to have too many leftovers. So we’ve gravitated toward a whole chicken or three – four guinea hens. Either of these will do the job with aplomb. Plus we do up the steaks as well, so there will be plenty for leftovers and sandwiches.
But, if you’re one of those fortunate souls who are usually invited to a big feast with the only requirement that you bring a side or some booze, and if you still have your heart set on a Turkey dinner, there are plenty of options. Check out a few good ones we’ve found. Time’s a tickin’. Get in your order in before they’re sold out.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Traditional Thanksgiving Meals:
~~~~ San Francisco ~~~~
Green’s – vegetarian
~~~~ East Bay ~~~~
Chez Panisse – sold out of some items
~~~~ North Bay ~~~~
~~~~ South Bay ~~~~
Alexander’s Steakhouse – Cupertino
~~~~ Regional / National ~~~~
Thanksgiving Desserts:
