Local Thanksgiving Meals Made to Order

The day of giving thanks is near and with Covid raging, your plans might have changed dramatically. Turkey day is not only that one day where you stuff your face until there’s seemingly no more room to stuff, but then you somehow manage to stuff a bit more. So, with all the change to plans many of us are making – no big family get-togethers and no traveling – let’s start to send this unusual year to bed. Give thanks. We’re still here and the “Orange Man” will hopefully soon be a distant memory – fingers crossed.

For food, since there won’t be a usually big crew, we’ve revised our menu. The big debate in our home was to Turkey or to not Turkey. Given that we love to cook and Turkeys are pretty big birds, we decided that so much food would be overkill – yes, it’s possible to have too many leftovers. So we’ve gravitated toward a whole chicken or three – four guinea hens. Either of these will do the job with aplomb. Plus we do up the steaks as well, so there will be plenty for leftovers and sandwiches.

But, if you’re one of those fortunate souls who are usually invited to a big feast with the only requirement that you bring a side or some booze, and if you still have your heart set on a Turkey dinner, there are plenty of options. Check out a few good ones we’ve found. Time’s a tickin’. Get in your order in before they’re sold out.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Traditional Thanksgiving Meals:

~~~~ San Francisco ~~~~

Accarrino’s X SPQR

Bi-Rite

Che Fico Alimentari

Chef’s Cart

Game Parlor

Green’s – vegetarian

Gus’s Market

Luke’s Local

Michael Mina Family Kitchen

Park Tavern

Rice Paper Scissors

Zazie

~~~~ East Bay ~~~~

Chez Panisse – sold out of some items

Comestible

Market Hall – Rockridge

Market Hall – Berkeley

Pomella

Rocky’s Market

~~~~ North Bay ~~~~

Bungalow 44

Compline

The Girl and the Fig

Jessie and Laurent

~~~~ South Bay ~~~~

Alexander’s Steakhouse – Cupertino

Left Bank

Pedro’s

~~~~ Regional / National ~~~~

Blue Apron

Feastin

Good Eggs

Hello Fresh

Purple Carrot

Williams-Sonoma

Whole Foods

Thanksgiving Desserts:

Bakesale Betty

Dianda’s Bakery

Mariposa Baking Co.

Mazzetti’s Bakery

Whisk Cake Creations

Photo Credits: Main image by krakenimages on Unsplash

Image in article by 🇨🇭 Claudio Schwarz | @purzlbaum on Unsplash

