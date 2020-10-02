When You Can Ride Golden Gate Park’s New 150-Foot Gondola Wheel

Update: The grand opening of the all new Golden Gate Park attraction will be Wednesday, October 21st. Tickets are only $10 from the 21st – 25th and can be purchased online in advance through Skystar.

Mayor Breed announced that San Francisco can continue to move forward on reopening because of improving COVID numbers. This includes outdoor activities and according to SF Rec and Park also means that, pending any changes, the new Gondola wheel could begin operating at the end of October 2020.

To prevent spread of COVID-19: reservations to ride must be made in advance. Riders must wear masks & practice social distancing. Each of the 36 enclosed, climate-controlled gondolas will be thoroughly cleaned between uses. Rides can only shared with people in the same household. https://t.co/xVVp7j2kAl — SF Rec and Park (@RecParkSF) October 8, 2020

A massive illuminated “Observation Wheel” was set to appear in Golden Gate Park for its 150th anniversary beginning in April 2020. The attraction will include 36 fully enclosed gondolas with a 6 person capacity each. Riders should expect incredible views of the entire Bay Area when it opens. The new wheel’s views should rival that of its neighboring de Young observation tower and the California Academy of Sciences living roof.

“The 12-minute ride will be $18, or $12 for seniors and children under 13. Rides will be free during the April 4th parkwide celebration.” We’re crossing our fingers that the attraction will become more of a permanent fixture in the park – if by popular vote and private funding – similar to the Bay Lights projects extended installation.

Golden Gate Park’s 1,017 acres boast 24 million visits each year by those who come from across the city, the nation, and the world to visit its historic institutions, attend concerts, participate in races, and enjoy activities from soccer and lawn bowling to hiking and fly-casting.



Photo credit: Skystar



Photo credit: Skystar

This will be the first time an observation wheel of this scale has operated in San Francisco since Golden Gate Park hosted the Midwinter International Exposition of 1894, where the Firth Wheel was a major attraction, standing at 120 feet and carrying ten people per carriage.



Photo credit OpenSFHistory.org

Discover more about the 150th anniversary celebrations at: https://www.goldengatepark150.com/