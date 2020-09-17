SFMOMA, de Young, Legion, and Asian Art Set to Reopen

Reopenings are accelerating with all kinds of businesses and now San Francisco’s major museums are set to allow the public to once again view exhibitions in person. de Young Museum will open on Friday, September 25th, whereas Asian Art Museum opens on Saturday, October 3rd and SFMOMA will open on Sunday, October 4th. An exact date for Legion of Honor’s reopening is undetermined, with a target being some time in the middle of October.

It’s been a long time coming and for good reason. The safety preparations have remade the museum experience, so expect limited attendance and reimagined exhibitions. We’re sure everyone associated with San Francisco’s museums share these sentiments.

“We are elated to welcome our community back… after more than six months of closure,” said Director Neal Benezra, SFMOMA. “I’m grateful for our dedicated staff who helped care for the museum and keep its spirit alive during this challenging time, and for the many who helped make it possible to reopen our doors.”

de Young Museum

Reopens September 25th

Get Tickets | Free & Reduced Admission

Asian Art Museum

Reopens October 3rd

Get Tickets | Free Admission October 3rd – 12th

SFMOMA

Reopens October 4th

Get Tickets | Free Admission October 4th – 18th

Legion of Honor

Reopens mid-October

Tickets Not Available Yet | Free & Reduced Admission