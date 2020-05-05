Drive-In Movie Theaters Reopen in Bay Area

Those itching to get out of the house but still social distance can now visit 2 recently reopened drive-in theaters in Concord and San Jose. The West Wind theaters are following strict rules that you may not leave your car except to use the bathroom, you must wear a face covering if you leave your car and you must park 10 feet away from other vehicles. Oh, and the snack bar is closed so you’ll have to BYOP. If you’ve never been to a drive-in here are some good tips to consider, including: bringing a portable radio to save your car battery, arrive early and bring something to do before the movie starts.

The films showing each day will be updated regularly for San Jose here and for Concord here.

The first films showing this week are double features (two for one!):

The Hunt/The Invisible Man

Gretel & Hansel/Brahms: The Boy II

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw/Good Boys

The Wretched/Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Trolls World Tour/Dolittle

Onward/Trolls World Tour