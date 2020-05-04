San Francisco Offers Free Coronavirus Testing to All Who Leave Home for Work

The new city policy to offer free testing to anyone who leaves home in order to work, regardless of whether or not the worker presents symptoms of the virus. The city also notes that the next step is to test more in “congregate settings, such as shelters”.

You do not need a doctor’s note to schedule a test, and you will not be charged for the test. The sites welcome those who are uninsured or who have barriers to healthcare. If you have health insurance, you will be asked to provide that information.

If you are not a worker who leaves the home you are still required to have symptoms or have been in close contact with a positive Coronavirus person in order to be tested.

Eligible residents can schedule a COVID-19 test at the CityTestSF website. Results are available in 1 to 3 days. It’s important to note that the test does not test for immunity or if you had the virus in the past and that a negative on the test does not mean you are immune.

These two sites have the capacity to test 1,500 people per day:

Embarcadero

Pier 30/32

Sun to Sat, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

SOMA

600 7th St

Mon to Fri, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm