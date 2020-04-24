Video of Glowing Dolphins Swimming Near Southern California Coastline

Need a break from the news? Enjoy this incredible nature video of electric dolphins swimming alongside a whale watching boat near Newport Beach, California.

“Last night was truly one of the most magical nights of my life”

– Patrick Coyne, videographer who captured the footage with Newport Coastal Adventure on Wednesday

The dolphins are swimming through dinoflagellate plankton, not actually glowing. The plankton can even be found growing in snow, so stay tuned for glowing bear videos!