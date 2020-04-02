Bay Area DJ Aaron Axelsen Says Goodbye to Radio

It’s a somber day for the SF Bay Area music scene. Today Aaron Axelsen of Alt 105.3 (formerly Live 105) announced he would be signing off the airwaves after two decades of innovative programming and events that highlighted unknown and up-and-coming artists and strengthened the electronic dance music movement well before it exploded into the mainstream.

“Well my friends, after 23 years of annoying you on the Bay Area airwaves, my time has finally come to an end … It was quite simply a dream come true to work at my hometown station, one that I grew up listening to as a young new waver in Livermore, and having my life dramatically change forever the day Live 105 was born back in October of 1986. Since its inception and launch back in 1996, it’s important to the soul and foundation of “Subsonic” that we support the absolute best core artists and DJs from the EDM (electronic dance music) scene but also being cognizant and responsible of this amazing opportunity we have to convert these “casual” listeners into new fans of underground dance music. …and once this nightmare pandemic is over, back to Popscene, throwing parties, DJing and of course, lots and lots of softball.”

Love you Bay Area, thank for 23 amazing years together. Signing off… 🎤💔 pic.twitter.com/tWwId0cXey — aaron axelsen 🎧 (@AaronAxelsen) April 3, 2020

Axelsen was the host of Soundcheck and Subsonic and has performed at and helped produce many local events including Not So Silent Night (NSSN), BFD and Popscene. We’re looking forward to seeing what comes next.

Related:

DJ Aaron Axelsen Reflects on Twenty-One Years of Popscene, Breaking Artists, and Advice for New DJs by Christina Li

Still hungry for new sounds by Aidin Vaziri

Recent interview with K.Flay on Alt 105.3

Blur and Oasis on Live 105 in 1996