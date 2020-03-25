Watch Oh Sees Rehearse for Next Album
What’s more fun than watching the Oh Sees live? Well, not much, but this will have to do for now. Watch nearly an hour of new material uploaded on March 20th, 2020. While you’re waiting/watching it’s a great time to pickup John Dwyer’s photography book Vinegar Mirror from Castle Face Records.
“John seemed to always be pulling out a camera around then and these flicks function as a technicolor joyride through his universe in San Francisco and beyond.”
“Rainbow” by Thee Oh Sees
Anyone can join my love
It’s just dripping off
When I walk down the street
And if you soak up this love
You won’t feel half empty
