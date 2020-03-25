Watch Oh Sees Rehearse for Next Album

What’s more fun than watching the Oh Sees live? Well, not much, but this will have to do for now. Watch nearly an hour of new material uploaded on March 20th, 2020. While you’re waiting/watching it’s a great time to pickup John Dwyer’s photography book Vinegar Mirror from Castle Face Records.

“John seemed to always be pulling out a camera around then and these flicks function as a technicolor joyride through his universe in San Francisco and beyond.”

“Rainbow” by Thee Oh Sees

Anyone can join my love

It’s just dripping off

When I walk down the street

And if you soak up this love

You won’t feel half empty