Silicon Valley Comic Con Was Always SiliCon – Now the Name’s Official

Silicon Valley Comic Con, the brain child of Steve Wozniak (Woz), has introduced a new creative director and changed its name. The new name, SiliCon, is perfect in that it even more succinctly captures the nature of the festival – it’s all about fun, fantasy, and cosplay. And while the basic premise will remain the same, replete with celebrities & technologists, for more hard-core fans the selection of creative director Adam Savage, of “MythBusters” fame should be welcome news; likely indicating that there will be an even more concerted effort to focus on Q&A panels, makers, and programming for cosplay artists.

“Adam Savage is my favorite guest that we have ever had. We are so excited for him to officially lead the creative direction of SiliCon.” said Wozniak in a statement.

Adam has been an integral part of the show since its inception. As a true fan of all things science and pop culture, he has shown up each year bringing his enthusiasm and love for the maker and cosplay community. “With Savage at the helm as the creative force behind SiliCon, we will be tapping into his vast knowledge of science and tech, his connections in entertainment, and his unparalleled love for makers. Woz and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him join the team”, said co-founder of SiliCon, Rick White. And fear not Woz fans! Woz is still a part of the show and will continue to contribute his energy and expertise to the event, just in a more behind the scenes capacity.