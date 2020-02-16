Claude VonStroke’s Tech House Collective Returns for Dirtybird BBQ 2020

SF-based tech house label and party collective Dirtybird continues to drop tidbits about their upcoming BBQ Tour, happening May 2nd at Alameda County Fairgrounds. It’s been 15 years, so along the usual suspects: Claude VonStroke (label founder), Justin Martin, J.Phlip, Christian Martin, Worthy, and Ardalan; some new lineup surprises are sure to be coming our way.

Dirtybird’s been throwing house and techno parties since 2005, when a group of friends began organizing events in Golden Gate Park. Since then, it has grown into a full-fledged independent company releasing records and taking its BBQ events on tour. In addition to the Bay Area party, Dirtybird has also confirmed BBQ events in Atlanta, Denver, Brooklyn, and Seattle.

Tickets are on sale here.



Photo by Blaynebot