The Shot. The Shooter. Get to Know SF Station’s Photographers

Too often the person behind the camera goes unnoticed, we wanted to take a moment to highlight the immensely talented photographers who are on the ground every night capturing the San Francisco Bay Area’s best events.

The Photographers

The Shot. The Shooter. pic.twitter.com/BRDgoSrSNh — SF Station (@sfstation) January 17, 2020 Photo: Steve Aoki at Bill Graham Civic

Photographer: Brandon Raines

Photographer Location: San Francisco

Currently listening to: Jaime xx

Follow: www.brandonjraines.com – @brandonjraines

The Shot. The Shooter. pic.twitter.com/mBjBTXZZ4x — SF Station (@sfstation) January 17, 2020 Photo: Lightning in a Bottle

Photographer: Chelsea Young

Photographer Location: Oakland

Currently listening to: Say A Prayer For Me – RÜFÜS Du Sol

Follow: chelseayoungphotography.com & @sunflowerchelse

The Shot. The Shooter. pic.twitter.com/qE4ijcxx3u — SF Station (@sfstation) January 18, 2020 Photo: Cuban Boxer ‘El Boxeador’

Photographer: Cheryl Guerrero

Photographer Location: San Francisco

Currently listening to: Currently on an old school punk fix & listening to SLF (Stiff Little Fingers)

Follow: www.clgimages.com & https://www.instagram.com/clgimages/

The Shot. The Shooter. pic.twitter.com/wyFim5CRO7 — SF Station (@sfstation) January 18, 2020 Photographer: Lauren Lamboy

Bio: A 22 year old from the East Bay, preparing to shoot on her first tour with Audrey Mika.

Follow: www.laurenislands.com & @laurenlamboy

The Shot. The Shooter. pic.twitter.com/SDvXgPR3n5 — SF Station (@sfstation) January 19, 2020 Photo: Sumo practice at One-beya Sumo Stable in Ota City, Ikegama, Tokyo, Japan

Photographer: Jon Bauer

Photographer Location: San Francisco

Currently listening to: SOHN, RY X, and FKA Twigs

Follow: https://www.flickr.com/photos/jonbauer/

The Shot. The Shooter. pic.twitter.com/9Hf8KUnecu — SF Station (@sfstation) January 21, 2020 Photographer: Stewart Tomassian is a San Francisco based creative. He specializes in event, creative editorial, and portrait photography.

Currently listening to: Currently listening to Tycho, thinking of a dumb joke to make, and trying to come up with his next shot.

Follow: He can be reached on his Instagram @factualphoto or website factualphotography.com

See all of our photo coverage here and on Instagram.