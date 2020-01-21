Clubs, Music, News, Photos

The Shot. The Shooter. Get to Know SF Station’s Photographers

By Chris Ellis   |   January 21, 2020, 1:40 pm

Too often the person behind the camera goes unnoticed, we wanted to take a moment to highlight the immensely talented photographers who are on the ground every night capturing the San Francisco Bay Area’s best events.

The Photographers

Photo: Steve Aoki at Bill Graham Civic
Photographer: Brandon Raines
Photographer Location: San Francisco
Currently listening to: Jaime xx
Follow: www.brandonjraines.com@brandonjraines

Photo: Lightning in a Bottle
Photographer: Chelsea Young
Photographer Location: Oakland
Currently listening to: Say A Prayer For Me – RÜFÜS Du Sol
Follow: chelseayoungphotography.com & @sunflowerchelse

Photo: Cuban Boxer ‘El Boxeador’
Photographer: Cheryl Guerrero
Photographer Location: San Francisco
Currently listening to: Currently on an old school punk fix & listening to SLF (Stiff Little Fingers)
Follow: www.clgimages.com & https://www.instagram.com/clgimages/

Photographer: Lauren Lamboy
Bio: A 22 year old from the East Bay, preparing to shoot on her first tour with Audrey Mika.
Follow: www.laurenislands.com & @laurenlamboy

Photo: Sumo practice at One-beya Sumo Stable in Ota City, Ikegama, Tokyo, Japan
Photographer: Jon Bauer
Photographer Location: San Francisco
Currently listening to: SOHN, RY X, and FKA Twigs
Follow: https://www.flickr.com/photos/jonbauer/

Photographer: Stewart Tomassian is a San Francisco based creative. He specializes in event, creative editorial, and portrait photography.
Currently listening to: Currently listening to Tycho, thinking of a dumb joke to make, and trying to come up with his next shot.
Follow: He can be reached on his Instagram @factualphoto or website factualphotography.com

See all of our photo coverage here and on Instagram.

