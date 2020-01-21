The Shot. The Shooter. Get to Know SF Station’s Photographers
Too often the person behind the camera goes unnoticed, we wanted to take a moment to highlight the immensely talented photographers who are on the ground every night capturing the San Francisco Bay Area’s best events.
The Photographers
The Shot. The Shooter. pic.twitter.com/BRDgoSrSNh
— SF Station (@sfstation) January 17, 2020
Photo: Steve Aoki at Bill Graham Civic
Photographer: Brandon Raines
Photographer Location: San Francisco
Currently listening to: Jaime xx
Follow: www.brandonjraines.com – @brandonjraines
The Shot. The Shooter. pic.twitter.com/mBjBTXZZ4x
— SF Station (@sfstation) January 17, 2020
Photo: Lightning in a Bottle
Photographer: Chelsea Young
Photographer Location: Oakland
Currently listening to: Say A Prayer For Me – RÜFÜS Du Sol
Follow: chelseayoungphotography.com & @sunflowerchelse
The Shot. The Shooter. pic.twitter.com/qE4ijcxx3u
— SF Station (@sfstation) January 18, 2020
Photo: Cuban Boxer ‘El Boxeador’
Photographer: Cheryl Guerrero
Photographer Location: San Francisco
Currently listening to: Currently on an old school punk fix & listening to SLF (Stiff Little Fingers)
Follow: www.clgimages.com & https://www.instagram.com/clgimages/
The Shot. The Shooter. pic.twitter.com/wyFim5CRO7
— SF Station (@sfstation) January 18, 2020
Photographer: Lauren Lamboy
Bio: A 22 year old from the East Bay, preparing to shoot on her first tour with Audrey Mika.
Follow: www.laurenislands.com & @laurenlamboy
The Shot. The Shooter. pic.twitter.com/SDvXgPR3n5
— SF Station (@sfstation) January 19, 2020
Photo: Sumo practice at One-beya Sumo Stable in Ota City, Ikegama, Tokyo, Japan
Photographer: Jon Bauer
Photographer Location: San Francisco
Currently listening to: SOHN, RY X, and FKA Twigs
Follow: https://www.flickr.com/photos/jonbauer/
The Shot. The Shooter. pic.twitter.com/9Hf8KUnecu
— SF Station (@sfstation) January 21, 2020
Photographer: Stewart Tomassian is a San Francisco based creative. He specializes in event, creative editorial, and portrait photography.
Currently listening to: Currently listening to Tycho, thinking of a dumb joke to make, and trying to come up with his next shot.
Follow: He can be reached on his Instagram @factualphoto or website factualphotography.com
