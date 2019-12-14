Dance to Con Brio’s Poppy Soul for NYE at Bottom of the Hill

Fans of Bruno Mars and Prince rejoice! San Francisco soul rockers Con Brio will be playing a New Year’s Eve show at Bottom of the Hill this year. As an end-of-year teaser, the group just released two new singles, “Sundown” and “Mistakes,” featuring rapper Lyrics Born. What might make this a particularly solid NYE show to attend? Lead singer Ziek McCarter’s dance moves. This man is a dancing machine worthy of admiration and applause.

The group, named after an Italian musical term at means “with spirit,” Con Brio is a long-time San Francisco seven-piece band. They’re energetic, they’re funky, they’re glittered with psych-rock and infused with R&B. They say they’re “…as fresh and free-thinking as the place (we) call home.” They play festivals all over, including Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, and Lollapalooza. What we appreciate most about Con Brio is their energy — both with dance moves and with what they represent.

Con Brio’s first album, Paradise, addressed the Black Lives Movement; their sophomore release Explorer looks at how America is represented in the world during these volatile times on the home front. Says McCarter, “No one can say what’s going to happen next week, let alone next year,” says McCarter. “But we can keep doing what we do. Head out there with our eyes open. And try to create moments of love, of liberation, everywhere we go.”

Join the group at Bottom of the Hill for a special night of tunes and grooves with some special twists.